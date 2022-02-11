‘Extremely rare’ bird, which was spotted over Eastbourne, found dead

UK’s largest bird of prey, which was seen flying over Eastbourne last year, has been found dead in West Sussex.
Sussex Police said its rural crime team is investigating the death of a white-tailed sea eagle.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Working with partners, the bird was located and recovered.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death.”
Dorset Police added, “Sadly, two of the Sea Eagle England Isle of Wight reintroduced white-tailed eagles have recently been recovered dead on multi-agency operations in the south of England including one in Dorset in late January.
“An investigation is underway to ascertain the causes death of both birds, who are undergoing post mortem and toxicological examination.
“These birds are extremely rare and we ask the public to be vigilant and to report any information they may have relating to the death of these birds to Dorset Police at [email protected], quoting occurrence 55220015571 with your contact details.”
Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org