‘Eyesore garden’ cleared following enforcement by Eastbourne Borough Council

An ‘eyesore garden piled high with rubbish including broken furniture, old mattresses and black bags of waste’ has been cleared following an enforcement order by Eastbourne Borough Council.

Working with housing association Home Group, contractors removed four skips and nine tipper trucks full of debris from the garden of the property in Milfoil Drive.

Eastbourne Borough Council said that the residents had ignored council requests to tidy the land and fix broken garden fences following complaints from neighbours and a Section 215 notice was issued.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Enterprise, Community Spaces and Heritage Assets, said: “We won’t allow neighbourhoods to be blighted by those who treat their gardens like a rubbish tip and refuse our clear-up requests.

“We do not take enforcement action lightly but will do so whenever necessary, such as in this case where clearance has brought a tangible sense of relief to people living in the area.”

