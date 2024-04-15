Fabulous display of flowers, vegetables and baking at East Preston and Kingston spring show

A fabulous display of flowers was produced for East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society's annual spring showA fabulous display of flowers was produced for East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society's annual spring show
A fabulous display of flowers, vegetables and baking was produced for East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society's annual spring show.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 15th Apr 2024, 14:11 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 16:16 BST

The 24 exhibitors put together 132 items for visitors to admire at the Conservative Hall on Saturday, while indulging in tea and cake.

Cup winners were: Caroline Frake, Spring Cup for best flower exhibit; Sarah Hill, Kenyon Cup for most points in flower classes; Christina Goodwyn, Tulip Cup for best tulip; and Diana Buckley, Spring Bowl for cookery.

Other first prize winners: Laura Joseph, Liz Miles, Celia Buckley, Pam Walton, Terry Longman, Carol Longman, Simon Smith, Jennifer Wallace, John Frake, Pauline McLelland, Peter Jenkins and Chris Cook.

The Rose Show will be on June 15 and the Summer Show will be on August 3. If you would like to take part, pick up a schedule to see details of all the classes you can enter. Schedules are available at Dizzy, in Sea Road, East Preston, or by ringing 01903 782191. See website www.celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs and Facebook page www.facebook.com/epkhs for more information.

Caroline Frake is presented with the Spring Cup for best flower exhibit

Caroline Frake is presented with the Spring Cup for best flower exhibit Photo: Celia Buckley

Sarah Hill is presented with the Kenyon Cup for most points in flower classes

Sarah Hill is presented with the Kenyon Cup for most points in flower classes Photo: Celia Buckley

Christina Goodwyn is presented with the Tulip Cup for best tulip

Christina Goodwyn is presented with the Tulip Cup for best tulip Photo: Celia Buckley

Diana Buckley is presented with the Spring Bowl for cookery

Diana Buckley is presented with the Spring Bowl for cookery Photo: Celia Buckley

