Fabulous display of flowers, vegetables and baking at East Preston and Kingston spring show

The 24 exhibitors put together 132 items for visitors to admire at the Conservative Hall on Saturday, while indulging in tea and cake.

Cup winners were: Caroline Frake, Spring Cup for best flower exhibit; Sarah Hill, Kenyon Cup for most points in flower classes; Christina Goodwyn, Tulip Cup for best tulip; and Diana Buckley, Spring Bowl for cookery.

The Rose Show will be on June 15 and the Summer Show will be on August 3. If you would like to take part, pick up a schedule to see details of all the classes you can enter. Schedules are available at Dizzy, in Sea Road, East Preston, or by ringing 01903 782191. See website www.celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs and Facebook page www.facebook.com/epkhs for more information.