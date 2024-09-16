Around 40 food producers showcased their wares at the South Downs Food Festival joined by a ‘Stansted Arm’s Pub’, a cookery demonstrations tent, fantastic live music, wood-fired catering, picnics, children’s activities and Tea on the Terrace of the country house with reduced price access to the house itself for visitors. The event offered people the chance to explore local food and drink from producers from across the South Downs area, as well as raise money for Rowans Hospice based in Waterlooville.

The two-day festival was, eventually, launched by Dame Prue Leith who like many was stuck in traffic caused by the A27 closures over the weekend. But those who flocked to see her were not disappointed as she gave a fabulous talk and met many of the festival goers.

It also celebrated food writer Elizabeth David whose post-war cookbooks brought about a period of change in how people cook. Her kitchen was also back to life at Stansted House assembling her furniture, personal objects and papers into the estate’s Edwardian kitchen.

One of the many highlights of the weekend was a fundraising chef’s table event with Adam Hadwen who is the owner of the The Earl Of March in Lavant creating a fabulous seafood feast to showcase his fantastic food, as well as raise funds for the hospice.

1 . South Downs Food Festival Pictured is: Ann and Ray purchase some of the delicious olives from stall at the South Downs Food Festival Picture: Keith Woodland (140921-17) Photo: Keith Woodland

2 . South Downs Food Festival Pictured is: Johnny Grey and Dame Prue Leith Picture: Keith Woodland (140921-80) Photo: Keith Woodland

3 . South Downs Food Festival Pictured is: Neil form Western Rivers Trust teaches Alex, Esme and Alice about pond life Picture: Keith Woodland (140921-108) Photo: Keith Woodland