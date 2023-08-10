Fabulous success of Chichester artist/sculptor

Chichester artist/sculptor Terry Merritt was once again selected by London Art Biennale with one of his amazing sculptures. Not only that, he was awarded a prize at this prestigious international exhibition.

London Art Biennale is a museum level award exhibition curated by the International Confederation of Art Critics, the Chianciano Art Museum and Gagliardi Gallery. Countless International Artists applied to exhibite their works in the iconic Chelsea Old Town Hall London at this International Art Exhibition which takes place every two years. Chichester Artist/Sculptor Terry Merritt was selected by London Art Biennale the second consecutive time to exhibit his beautiful stone sculpture "Volute", together with 400 artists from 80 nations this year. The exhibition took place from 26th July to 30th July 2023.

Terry Merritt, who was born in Dorking, has been living in Sussex for years and studied his BA degree in Fine Art with Sculpture at Chichester University, is proud to have exhibited his fabulous stone sculpture "Volute" at this prestigious art exhibition as a British Artist. He is also honoured to be one of the 2023 Prize winner Artists. He was awarded Chianciano Art Museum Award together with 24 other International Artists. It is a marvelous opportunity for Terry Merritt to take parts in Chianciano Art Biannale 2024 with a group show of those chosen 25 International artists.

The group show will be displayed at the Chianciano Art Museum and in the Chianciano Art Galleries that surround the 12th century Piazza of Chianciano Terme Tuscany, Italy. The Chianciano Art Museum hosts approximately a thousand works which are ranging from Neolothic and Asiatic to Contemporary art. Terry Merritt, who uses the artist name TM.Sculptor, is a Contemporary artist, creating fantastic contemporary art, mainly stone sculptures.