A recent survey by Bognor Regis Business Improvement District has indicated that footfall in the town centre is decreasing, with footfall -20% compared to 2019. This figure is significantly lower than the still worrying UK average of -13.2%.
Bognor Regis BID has implemented many schemes to try and encourage more shoppers to the town, so we spoke to local businesses to ask them their views on Bognor Regis BID.
Annie Burton and Jonathan Wadlow of J & D Jewellers said; “We have seen a decline, but it's difficult to say exactly how much the decline of footfall has affected business because things go up and down.”
Despite the reduced footfall, however, they are still happy with the work of the Bognor BID: “They are doing a good job, the two hour free parking is good and seems to be working. There were some errors with the morrisons car park but that seems to be all sorted now, so we are looking forward!”
Troy Turner of Kids Stuff Toys, however did not believe that the fall in footfall was significant enough to be noticeable or impact his business, he said: “I haven't noticed a fall in footfall necessarily, obviously we are affected by the weather but as a rule, no.
“I am very happy with the work BID is doing, I think things are looking as good as the can be considering the cost of living crisis. I go to the (BID) meetings all the time and we are on good terms with them.”
Danny Dawes of Grandads Front Room, however disagreed: "I am not a huge fan of BID and what is being done in town to increase footfall.
yes there has been a decline in footfall, I would say that individual little events that bring people to Bognor for a few days a year are good, but we need to look at what can be done to help the community throughout the year, because the footfall will be driven by the community year round, and we need the community to shop here.”