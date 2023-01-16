Bognor Regis has seen a significant fall in footfall for the town, so we spoke to local businesses to ask them whether they are content with the work the town’s Business Improvement District (BID) is doing to bring it back.

Bognor Regis has seen a much greater fall in footfall than other areas in the UK

A recent survey by Bognor Regis Business Improvement District has indicated that footfall in the town centre is decreasing, with footfall -20% compared to 2019. This figure is significantly lower than the still worrying UK average of -13.2%.

Bognor Regis BID has implemented many schemes to try and encourage more shoppers to the town, so we spoke to local businesses to ask them their views on Bognor Regis BID.

Annie Burton and Jonathan Wadlow of J & D Jewellers said; “We have seen a decline, but it's difficult to say exactly how much the decline of footfall has affected business because things go up and down.”

Footfall by location for December 2022-January 2023 compared to previous years

Despite the reduced footfall, however, they are still happy with the work of the Bognor BID: “They are doing a good job, the two hour free parking is good and seems to be working. There were some errors with the morrisons car park but that seems to be all sorted now, so we are looking forward!”

Troy Turner of Kids Stuff Toys, however did not believe that the fall in footfall was significant enough to be noticeable or impact his business, he said: “I haven't noticed a fall in footfall necessarily, obviously we are affected by the weather but as a rule, no.

“I am very happy with the work BID is doing, I think things are looking as good as the can be considering the cost of living crisis. I go to the (BID) meetings all the time and we are on good terms with them.”

Danny Dawes of Grandads Front Room, however disagreed: "I am not a huge fan of BID and what is being done in town to increase footfall.

There is a clear decrease in footfall from the last uninterupted year (2019) compared to December 2022.

yes there has been a decline in footfall, I would say that individual little events that bring people to Bognor for a few days a year are good, but we need to look at what can be done to help the community throughout the year, because the footfall will be driven by the community year round, and we need the community to shop here.”

Bognor Regis BID: ‘The impact of Covid-19 on footfall means that subsequent to the anniversary of Lockdown 1 (23rd March 2021), it is important to add a further annual comparison of 2022 versus 2019 in order to provide a comparison to the last normal trading year. This is provided in the section below and shows your current performance in 2022 against the similar time period in 2019’

Baring Wednesday there is a significant fall in footfall between the two years

Kids Stuff Toys

J&D Jewellers

