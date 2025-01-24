Families move in as new council homes finished in Arun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families are moving in after the completion of two small council developments in Eastergate, the District Council has announced.

The council-led project has seen a total of 14 homes built on two developments next to each other, providing much-needed housing for local families.

The first development was completed in November 2024 and comprises three two-bedroom houses and four three-bedroom houses. The second development, constructed opposite, also consists of seven homes. Both projects were completed to a high standard by Elivia Homes, according to Arun District Council.

They’re both fully electric, and each property features air source heat pumps designed to provide efficient heating and hot water, delivering long-term energy saving measures to tenants. Each house also includes an electric vehicle charging point, supporting a council commitment to sustainable living and future-proofed housing.

One of the newly-constructed properties

Councillor Carol Birch, Chair of the Housing and Wellbeing Committee at Arun

District Council, said:“This project is a fantastic example of collaboration between our teams and trusted partners to deliver high-quality housing. We’re proud to provide homes that not only meet, but exceed, expectations for comfort, practicality and sustainability.

“It’s important that we continue to provide safe and secure homes for our residents, so we’re delighted to see the first families already settling in and giving us some lovely feedback.”