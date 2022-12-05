For the last ten years family and friends of a Felpham teenager who died while running for a train have been raising funds in his memory.

Daniel Hoare died suddenly from the inherited heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy while running to catch a train at West Worthing station in November 2011. The condition causes the heart wall to become thickened, making it harder for the heart to pump blood around the body.

His father, Don, opened a British Heart Foundation Gift of Hope fundraising page and along with Daniel’s friends James Ashman and James Maclean started up an annual golf day at Bognor Regis Golf Club, as well as holding countless other fund and awareness raising events.

Don’s hope was to raise £100,000 and now they have achieved £90,481 – with high hopes of reaching the target next year.

Last week they presented a cheque for £20,000 raised from the last two golf days to the foundation at the golf club and celebrated their acheivement so far.

Don said Daniel played county golf and ‘grew up’ at Bognor Regis Golf Club, along with many of his friends.

“I had a target in my mind,” he said. “I did hope from the beginning we might raise that figure but now it is very achievable.”

Don said since Daniel died they had missed just one golf day through Covid and there had also been festivals, marathons, parachute jumps – all sorts of people doing fund raising activities.

Daniel Hoare, who died at West Worthing railway station on November 24, 2011, in his Turner's Restaurant uniform

"They are continually doing something to raise money,” he said. “It is a great testimony to him.”

Most of the money raised goes to research and Don said he had visited Southampton hospital and seen the work of the BHF. They also won the BHF Lasting Legacy award in 2019

Golf days are held on the August bank holiday and usually see about 150 people playing, along with music, a barbecue and more.

“They are very well supported,” said Don. “Daniel went to Worthing College when he died. A lot of friends still come over every year. They are all getting to their 30s now.

"I said at his funeral please keep in touch as it’s the only way we will know what might have been by seeing you guys.”

