Family arts day will kickstart project to reimagine Bognor Regis town centre

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on the Place St Maur on September 3, the event will feature free performances, interactive stalls, face painting, and arts challenges for families across town, all overseen by an array of local and nationally acclaimed artists.

The event marks the beginning of ‘Our Town’, a new project organised by national youth arts charity Arts Work, to give young people a chance to express their vision for Bognor town centre by working with ‘Lewis’, a professional artist, photographer and creative facilitator.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Lewis’ will be among the artists on site at The Place to hear new ideas for the town centre and to run a fun photo challenge to help families see the town in all new light.

Our Town Bognor Regis

Internationally renowned dance company Michaela Cisarikova Dance Company will also be at the event, performing an outdoor dance show dubbed Fish out of Water. It uses hip-hop, interactive sculptures and responsive music to explore themes like belonging and otherness.

Working alongside them will be Bognor Regis-based group Art of Dance and Fitness, who will performing a number of live showcases.

Having performed on the Bognor Regis bandstand for the town council’s ‘funshine’ events earlier this month, ‘Punch and Judy rockstar’ Glyn Edwards will also be involved with the event, bringing his traditional Punch and Judy show to an enthusiastic audience of children.

Alongside all this, Littlehampton’s Organisation of Community Arts will run an art chill out zone and local face painters Dancing Brush will set up shop outside The Regis Centre.

The project was commissioned by Artswork as part of the Arun Inspires programme, and devised in tandem with the Regis Centre, Arun District Council and the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID).

Beccy East, programme manager for Artswork said: “The inspiration and opportunity that culture can offer children and young people drives Artswork and this event is all about local children and families sharing their creativity on the Place, exploring new ideas about the town centre and getting inspired by high quality local and international artists.”