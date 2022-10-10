Edit Account-Sign Out
Drusillas Zoo Park near Alfriston has Halloween Shriek Week running from Saturday October 22 - Sunday October 30 with lots of fun events including face painting and a chance to explore The Mummy's Tomb maze, meet the Sugar Skull Witch and handle creepy crawlies. The who park will be draped in pumpkins, skeletons, spiders, cobwebs and more. Visit the website for full details.

Family days out: Things to do with the kids in the Eastbourne area during October half term

The October half-term school break is on the horizon with school’s breaking up on Friday October 21 and there are lots of things for families to enjoy including some spooky fun Halloween activities.

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 10th October 2022, 2:38 pm
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 2:41 pm

From enjoying the vibrant autumnal colours in local woodland, to fun-packed days out full of Halloween activities, we’ve got some ideas to keep the children entertained this half term – whatever the weather.

Eastbourne and its surrounding areas has a wide range of attractions and there are reasonably priced ideas if you have started saving for Christmas.

Whether it is right on your doorstep or a short drive away, you should find something to help pass this time this October half term.

1. Sharnfold Farm Halloween.jpg

Sharnfold Farm, situated at Stone Cross between Eastbourne and Hailsham is inviting people to come along for some half-term Halloween fun from October 22-31. There will be Spooky-themed trail and activities, Pumpkin carving in the Sussex Barn (24th-28th only) and stunning Halloween displays. Visit www.sharnfoldfarm.co.uk

Photo: supplied

2. Autumn Wood.jpg

Explore the changing season and enjoy the autumn colours. Take a picnic and splash in some puddles. Abbot's Wood, Friston Forest or Hampden Park are all good choices locally. Picture by Steve Muddell

Photo: Steve Muddell

3. Knockhatch Park Halloween half term.JPG

Knockhatch Adventure Park, near Hailsham, is offering fun half-term terrors including monster discos in the big top, a live action scare maze and a Sherlock Holmes experience. Visit their website for full details.

Photo: supplied

4. Treasure Island Eastbourne.jpg

Rainy day? Pop to Treasure Island on Eastbourne seafront for a soft play adventure.

Photo: supplied

