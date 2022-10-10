Family days out: Things to do with the kids in the Eastbourne area during October half term

From enjoying the vibrant autumnal colours in local woodland, to fun-packed days out full of Halloween activities, we’ve got some ideas to keep the children entertained this half term – whatever the weather.

Eastbourne and its surrounding areas has a wide range of attractions and there are reasonably priced ideas if you have started saving for Christmas.

Whether it is right on your doorstep or a short drive away, you should find something to help pass this time this October half term.

Have you read? Sussex photographer captures stunning images of forest through the seasons

1. Sharnfold Farm Halloween.jpg Sharnfold Farm, situated at Stone Cross between Eastbourne and Hailsham is inviting people to come along for some half-term Halloween fun from October 22-31. There will be Spooky-themed trail and activities, Pumpkin carving in the Sussex Barn (24th-28th only) and stunning Halloween displays. Visit www.sharnfoldfarm.co.uk Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. Autumn Wood.jpg Explore the changing season and enjoy the autumn colours. Take a picnic and splash in some puddles. Abbot's Wood, Friston Forest or Hampden Park are all good choices locally. Picture by Steve Muddell Photo: Steve Muddell Photo Sales

3. Knockhatch Park Halloween half term.JPG Knockhatch Adventure Park, near Hailsham, is offering fun half-term terrors including monster discos in the big top, a live action scare maze and a Sherlock Holmes experience. Visit their website for full details. Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Treasure Island Eastbourne.jpg Rainy day? Pop to Treasure Island on Eastbourne seafront for a soft play adventure. Photo: supplied Photo Sales