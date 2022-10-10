Family days out: Things to do with the kids in the Eastbourne area during October half term
The October half-term school break is on the horizon with school’s breaking up on Friday October 21 and there are lots of things for families to enjoy including some spooky fun Halloween activities.
By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 10th October 2022, 2:38 pm
Monday, 10th October 2022, 2:41 pm
From enjoying the vibrant autumnal colours in local woodland, to fun-packed days out full of Halloween activities, we’ve got some ideas to keep the children entertained this half term – whatever the weather.
Eastbourne and its surrounding areas has a wide range of attractions and there are reasonably priced ideas if you have started saving for Christmas.
Whether it is right on your doorstep or a short drive away, you should find something to help pass this time this October half term.
