Family Fun Sessions for families of children with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) are returning this summer after their success in April.

The sessions will run from 10am to 11.30am and 12.30pm to 2pm on Tuesday August 8, at The King’s Church and are aimed at ages three to eight (all ages are welcome).

Burgess Hill Town Council made the announcement, saying there will be an inflatable disco dome with Circus Allstars returning with circus equipment.

A council spokesperson said: “Burgess Hill Youth and The King’s Church will be running craft activities, as well as other activity trays being laid out to play with. West Sussex Library service will be sharing a sensory story with Makaton being provided by Jenny Fisher. The Budding Foundation have donated pots, compost and seeds for a planting activity. All activities are provided completely free of charge.

The Budding Foundation is supporting the Burgess Hill Family Fun Sessions by supplying pots, compost and seeds jointly with Tates of Sussex

“Information services will be provided by Carers Support, the Library, Barnardo’s and Early Help. Additionally, we will be joined by Rainbow Wishes, who will have a range or fidget and sensory toys to purchase, there is no obligation to purchase anything but for those who wish to do, they will be accepting card and cash payments. The King’s Church will be providing free tea and coffee, but attendees are asked you bring a lidded reusable cup to reduce waste and to ensure safety.”

Clive Gravett from The Budding Foundation said: “Once again we are pleased to support the Burgess Hill Family Fun Sessions, we have supplied pots, compost and seeds jointly with Tates of Sussex to enable the children to learn and enjoy the experience of growing food from seeds. Our charity is celebrating its 10th year having supported hundreds of children throughout Sussex helping to provide essential needs to improve their lives.”

Angie Bee, children and families team leader, The King’s Church Mid-Sussex said: “There will be lots of fun things for the children and young people to take part in, along with the opportunity for parents and carers to meet people from some of the organisations who are involved in supporting families. A big thank you to all who are contributing towards this event.”

Booking is essential via www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshilltowncouncil or by calling the Help Point on 01444 247726.