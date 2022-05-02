Family get stuck in Eastbourne town centre shop lift for an hour

A family was stuck in an Eastbourne town centre shop’s lift for around an hour, a resident said.

The incident happened this morning (Monday, May 2) in Marks and Spencer in Terminus Road.

A store spokesperson said, “We are grateful to the local fire service for acting quickly to help the customers affected by an issue with the lift at our Eastbourne store today.

Marks and Spencer in Terminus Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Google Street Maps SUS-220205-162914001

“The customers are safe and well and have been looked after by our store team and we have apologised for today’s incident.”

The spokesperson said the family was given free drinks and a complimentary meal at the cafe once they got out.

While the lift is being fixed, the store said customers who cannot take the escalator or stairs will be able to use the goods lift.