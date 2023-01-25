The family of Victorian statesman Richard Cobden has raised enough money to buy back his historic home.

Dunford House in West Lavington, near Midhurst, has been the subject of much controversy in recent years. The building was bought off the YMCA in 2021 for £2 million and has several planning applications have sought to turn the building into a wellness centre, conference centre, and wedding venue – among others.

Residents of the village and descendants of Richard Cobden have consistently objected to planning applications for the site.

Now, the family of the liberal politician claim to have raised enough funding to buy the building and plans are in motion to use the property for educational talks.

Dunford House

A spokesperson for the Cobden family said: “Richard Cobden built a fortune through hard work and gave it away in trying to change attitudes to business, employment and social injustice. His daughters followed in his footsteps, driving changes that gave votes to women, provided education to workers and modernised the workplace. We are thankful to have found donors who are prepared to share their fortunes in the same way, using Dunford House and its grounds as a lyceum to continue the legacy of responsible economic and social change.”

The plan to create a lyceum at Dunford House has been developed by a wide-ranging partnership steered by The Richard Cobden Memorial Trust.

Chris Boxley, a trustee, said: “The Cobden family was foremost among the pioneers of lyceums in the North West of England, creating places where whole communities could go to learn about the things that were happening around them, acquiring the knowledge and skills needed for employment in a rapidly-changing society.

"Our donors recognise that there is an important role for The Cobden Lyceum in a global village where economic, environmental, social and technological factors often conflict. We’re deeply grateful for their generosity. It guarantees the permanent viability of the lyceum and the Cobden legacy as well as ensuring it is perpetually enjoyed by the public.”

