Five young children will be joining their parents on a ‘Sussex Coastal Trek’ to raise money for those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Catherine Bradley said her family was inspired to walk the 17 miles from Littlehampton to Brighton this Saturday, as her husband John has colleagues who have lost their loved ones due to the tragedy.

The couple will be joined by their five children on the trek – Isla, 12, Jago 11, Merryn, nine, Leila, seven and Astrid, five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine said: “I think the older children will cope quite well as we regularly walk as a family and even the younger ones can easily manage eight miles or so.

Catherine Bradley, her husband John, and their five children will walk from Littlehampton to Brighton

"When we did the first walk in 2015 Leila was only six weeks old, the more recent one in 2021 she was five and walked 15 miles herself, we carried her on our shoulders for the rest of the walk. She is very tenacious so it will be great to see how she gets on this time.

"Astrid was three the last time and was carried for most of it. It was difficult when she slept as we had to carry her in our arms rather than on our shoulders. She’s older now of course and a very good walker having energy to run around even at the end of a hike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The older children are very committed to raising money and keen to help those who have been affected by this tragedy. The watch the news on Newsround every day and want to help. Last time, they helped by carrying food and water and keeping up morale singing songs and telling jokes.

"The main challenges are keeping everyone fed, warm and cheerful.”