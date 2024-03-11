Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clinton Steer, 52, was on his way back home to St Leonards from work in Purley last Tuesday afternoon (March 5) when the incident happened.

His family said the collision was reported to the emergency services at around 3.15pm and that the ambulance, fire service and police attended the scene on the A21.

Clinton’s family said he had been a postman in Purley for 30 years.

A statement from Clinton’s family read: “Clint was a hard-working, very loveable, incredibly kind gentle giant of a man. He was a postman who worked in Purley from school leaving age and was an avid Crystal Palace supporter.

“Clint was a conscientious good person who took the time to go that extra mile for his customers, of whom they will dearly miss.