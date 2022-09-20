Family pay tribute to ‘kind, caring, funny and intelligent’ Burgess Hill teen who died in Ansty collision

Sussex Police said Charlie Chandler, 18, from Burgess Hill, was riding a Honda motorcycle in Cuckfield Road near Ansty when he was involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen at 9.45pm on August 30.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton but sadly died from his injuries on September 4, police added.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie attended BHASVIC in Brighton where he had just gained three A-Levels.

The family of Burgess Hill teenager Charlie Chandler, who died in a road collision in Ansty, have described their loss of a vibrant young man who had his whole life ahead of him, Sussex Police has reported. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

In a statement, his family said: “The loss of Charlie has left an immeasurable gap in our lives.

“He was kind, caring, funny and intelligent.

“He had just gained three A-Levels at BHASVIC and was about to start a year out working before going to university.

“His family and friends are devastated by the senseless death of such a vibrant young man, who had his whole life ahead of him.”

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal collision and the driver of the Volkswagen, a 63-year-old man from Hassocks, is assisting with enquiries.