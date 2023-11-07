The family of a teenager killed in a collision in Hastings has this week paid tribute to her.

Police said 18-year-old Sophie Ford was the sole passenger in a vehicle involved in a collision on the A21 at Kent Street at night on Friday, October 27.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, where he remains, police added.

In a tribute, Sophie’s family said: “We are devastated at the loss of Sophie our beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, grand-daughter and friend to so many. A recent leaver from Battle Abbey School, Sophie was an avid animal lover and sportswoman who loved to sing and listen to music.

Sophie Ford. Picture from Sussex Police

“She was a volunteer at a local animal sanctuary and stables and had just embarked upon a degree course in veterinary physiotherapy at Writtle University College, Chelmsford.

“Sophie had been an active member of the South Saxons hockey club in Hastings for the last five years and played for the ladies’ first team. She had such a promising future ahead of her and we are devastated that her life has been brought to a premature end in this way.

“Sophie touched the hearts of so many people both in the region and overseas and she will be very sadly missed by us all.”

Police said an investigation is ongoing into the collision, which is understood to have involved a single vehicle - a white Seat Leon Cupra - leaving the carriageway and colliding with a tree.