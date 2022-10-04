Family rocking horse made from the Eastbourne Herald needs some attention

Kenneth Boyce made the rocking horse out of copies of the Herald in 1976 and now 46 years on it needs some attention to bring it back to life. Kenneth was just 60 when he died in 1979, three years after making the horse. He worked as a radio engineer including for the British Overseas Airways Corporation. The rocking horse was made for his granddaughter Jemma.

Wendy Kavanagh, Kenneth’s daughter and Jemma’s mum, said: “In the years since then this little horse has been enjoyed and loved by our grandchildren. Sadly all the fun and love it’s had has resulted in the need for some repairs. If there is anyone out there who could take on this job I would be eternally grateful. It’s made of papier-mâché, mainly Eastbourne Heralds, and there are some cracks in the main body. Also the leather reins have broken and one of the stirrups has come detached.”

Wendy said she has been in touch with The Repair Shop, a show on the BBC which sees experts bring loved pieces of family history and the memories they hold back to life, but unfortunately she had no reply. A spokesperson for the show said: “The Repair Shop receives a great deal of excellent applications and unfortunately can’t reply to everyone.”

Jemma (right) and her sister Jodie (middle)

If you can help, please contact Wendy on 01323 732152.

Right: The ears are very flat and dry now. They were made from Kenneth's gloves / Left: The broken stirrup (photo from Wendy Kavanagh)