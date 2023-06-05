Sommer Amari, 42, died in the collision on May 3, with her six-year-old daughter Betty left fighting for her life.

Her family said she was a devoted mother to her daughter and a loving partner to Nick Purt.

Sommer’s younger sister, Nunu, said: “If you knew Sommer, or even just met her once, you could see and feel her full force. She was Sommertime, a very British Sommertime with all the seasons at once. You'd feel the storm, but you would always feel the warmth, and you would eventually see the sunshine.

Sommer Amari

"She seemed to be the best at everything or at least was good at pretending. She played football for Hastings, my brother Adam said ‘she wasn't even that good at football’ and any goals she scored were all by fluke.

"Although Ibiza was home for my sister for many years, she was originally the Queen of Hastings, as she was crowned Hastings Carnival Queen. I can't remember which year, however I do remember the awful lilac dress she was wearing and more importantly, I do remember her being egged during the carnival procession, which is one of my funniest memories of my sister.

"When I finally reached secondary school at St Richard’s Catholic College in Bexhill, I immediately realised how loose the shoes were that I felt I had to fill and I wasn't ready then and I am definitely not ready now. Our PE teacher Mr Malone, who she loved, told me he would call her ‘foghorn’ as he always knew when she was close by. You'd hear Sommer before you'd see her.

"Sommer went on to become a teacher herself, her love, energy, empathy, and vibe was felt by the children, parents and the staff throughout the schools she worked in. It was more than just her job, Sommer made every child her responsibility to nurture, she was the 'Miss Honey' and every child she had taught, she saw the potential Matilda.

"Sommer will be that teacher that when those children have grown into adults, they will remember. To reference Henry B. Adams, A teacher affects eternity; you can never tell where Sommer's influence will stop.

"The influence my sister had on me will also never end. It is impossible to talk about my own life without ever mentioning Sommer. She paved my way, she encouraged all my life experiences for the better, and definitely for the fun, she always showed me the best time with the most beautiful souls that she collected around her, she taught me what friends are and has always been my biggest cheerleader. My promise to my sister is to 'Be More Sommer'.

“The hardest part about Sommer’s death and more devastating than all our grief combined is that Sommer was taken from her six-year-old daughter, Betty.

"They were two peas in a pod always together, always on adventures, always being nurtured, always poured with love.

"Being Betty’s mummy made Sommer so proud, and they had a bond like no other. Sommer described Betty as brave, clever and determined and said she was so excited by all the adventures they shared. Everyone admired the mother-daughter bond that they had.

"They truly were the best of friends. Sommer’s legacy will live on through Betty, she will grow up hearing all of the wonderful stories of her magical mummy.”

Following the collision, a Gofundme page was set up to support Sommer’s daughter and her partner Nick. More than 94,000 Euros (£81,000) have been raised so far and the page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/f3trd-sommer.

