Famous comedian and artist offers free digital artwork on Sussex pier
Those visiting Brighton seafront were surprised by a free digital portraits station from Jim Moir – formerly known as Vic Reeves - in Samsung’s latest stunt.
Brighton has topped the list in a recent study commissioned by Samsung to mark the launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 series.
The artist caught the likeness of tourists and local landmarks as they flocked to Brighton to enjoy the sun.
In a modern twist on the popular seaside tradition, Mr Moir sketched digital artwork of passers-by using a Samsung tablet.
John Sees from Kent was among those who made the trip to the seaside city – with the 52-year-old lucky enough to be sketched by Mr Moir.
Mr Sees said: “I came on Brighton Pier for a walk and did a double take when I saw him. I thought, ‘that looks like Jim Moir’, and it was! I couldn’t believe it. It’s been fabulous to sit with him and get an illustration done. I’ve been a fan of his for years, it really made my day.”
Aisha Mitchell, 32, from Eastbourne also had their likeness captured by the star.
She said: “I’m really pleased with the illustration. Jim did a great job, it’s so full of his humour.“
Mr Moir added: “Painting is what I’ve always done. I’ve always been immersed in a creative environment and I love exploring new techniques to take my art to the next level.”