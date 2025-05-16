Bluebells at Arlingtonplaceholder image
Bluebells at Arlington

Famous Sussex Bluebell Walk ends with 26 charities benefitting

By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th May 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 18th May 2025, 17:09 BST
Around 20,000 visitors enjoyed the annual Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail, which opened from April 4 until May 8.

Owner John McCutchan said it had been a memorable five weeks in what was the 52nd year of the famous walk at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Road, Arlington, Polegate.

He said: "We welcomed between 19,000 and 20,000 people this year, and 26 local charities played a key role providing the catering."

John said numbers were slightly down on last year, only by about 2,000, and he identified three reasons: The late arrival of the bluebells; various road closures nearby during the five weeks and the cost of living.

He said: "This most certainly has been the year of the anemones. I have never seen the white wood anemones looking so stunning for such a long time, with ‘hunt the bluebell’ as the cold weather seemed to delay their emergence.

"Then, what several charities found galling was the unexpected closures of key roads to Bates Green, with no notice, to deal with water leaks or much-needed road repairs.

"What brilliant weather we had, sometimes unbearably hot so ice creams were virtually sold out, or so cold we had to use the space heater to make the Bluebell Barn bearable even with coats on.

"But it was the lack of rain, with only two heavy falls at night, which meant the muddy car park issues we have struggled with in past seasons remained distant memories."

John said that use of the mobility scooters has increased to around 600 - and he's already started planning for 2026!

Although the Walks have now closed, the Garden is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with the opportunity to visit the wood as well. You can find out more here.

