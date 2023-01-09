The fundraising efforts of the town’s RNLI team raised more than £34,000.

The RNLI is completely dependent on charitable donations, and all of 2022’s sum total of £34,643 will go towards the important work they do saving lives at sea.

The RNLI Newhaven gift shop took £21,800 last year, 60% of which account for profits which go towards their work.

Newhaven Lifeboat Station, established in 1803, covers Beachy Head to Brighton with it’s all-weather Severn class lifeboat.

Newhaven Lifeboat. Photo by Izzi Vaughan

Coxswain Ian Johns was awarded the MBE for services to Maritime Safety in the New Years Honours list 2012.

More recently, operations manager Roger Cohen was presented with an MBE by Princess Anne in November.

Since joining the RNLI in 1982 he has been involved in 2,260 lifeboat launches resulting in 248 lives saved.