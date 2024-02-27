Farm attraction raises more than £1,000 to support homeless people in the Hastings and Eastbourne area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Farm - part of The Family Parks Group - is situated at Powdermill Lane, Battle, and has been working with Warming Up The Homeless. The charity was formed in 2015 and helps the homeless across East Sussex, including Hastings, Bexhill, Eastbourne and the surrounding areas.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group said: "Wylands staff have had a great time helping what is an amazing charity carrying out amazing work. We all know that homelessness is a big problem throughout the country, including in East Sussex, and we are thrilled that we have been able to play our small part to help the charity."

The money was raised through a number of events. These included fees paid by stall holders at the Wylands Christmas Market, donations at the half-term kids Woodland Trail and charity pots in the farm shop and cafe.

Trudy Hampton CEO for WUTH and Chelsie-Louise Sewell, Marketing Assistant for The Family Parks Group

There is also a monthly book swap at Wylands cafe on the last Monday of each month. People can pop in, exchange books and make a donation.

Donna said: "Here at Wylands, we are proud to be part of the local community, and we want to continue this in the coming year. It is important to support local charities which can make a real difference in our communities."

Warming Up The Homeless has thanked The Family Parks Group for the donation.