Plans have been submitted to convert the loggia or outbuildings at grade II listed Old Bilsham Farm to habitable use and to build a detached outbuilding.

A design and access and heritage statement with the application said the farm is on the north side of Bilsham Lane.

The house was recently owned by sculptor Ginger Gilmour, the former wife of Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour, who used the property as a studio, according to the statement.

Drawings of the Old Bilsham Farm, Bilsham Lane, site

"As part of previous approvals a series of proposed conversion and alteration works were agreed as part of an overall scheme to convert the existing dwelling into three residential units," the statement said.

"This new application proposes the same works, only under the guise of retaining the house as a single dwelling."