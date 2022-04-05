Farmers Market comes to Midhurst

Midhurst Market returns. Pic S Robards SR2204041 SUS-220404-131805001

Running from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, the market included local, fresh seasonal produce and artisan goods, from traders located within a 40-mile radius of Midhurst, the first market in the town since July 2021.

Businesses such as Jacob’s Bagels, Midhurst Flower Farm and 2020 Coffee Company were among the selection of businesses and local traders at the market that patrons were able to purchase from.

Craft, gift and table stops were also available at The Old Library on Knockhundred Row.

Midhurst Town Council, in a statement, deemed the farmers market a huge success.

Carol Lintott, chairman of Mishurst Town Council said: “Midhurst Town Council is delighted that the first Farmers Market was such an amazing success.

“There was a great mix of stalls in the Market Square, with the addition of a photography exhibition, and artisan and handmade producers in the Old Library which saw many people meandering between the two locations.

“We have received many positive comments.

“Our staff have worked hard over the last few months to pull this together and I’m sure the town will join me in thanking them for their hard work.

“We are already looking forward to next month!”

The farmers Market on Saturday saw the first market in the town since 2021 where the market was controversially scrapped after operator Bray Associates pulled out.

The Midhurst farmers market in the town centre will take place the first Saturday of every month.