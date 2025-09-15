Father Christmas set to arrive at Butlin’s Bognor Regis this winter
The seaside resort will be transformed twice over the coming months, first with Spooktober in October, then with a full festive makeover in November and December.
Breaks start from £39 per family, with activities and shows included in the price.
For Christmas, the headline attraction is ‘Father Christmas’ Express Delivery’, a 30-minute immersive grotto experience where children can write their wish lists before meeting the man in red himself. The resort will also host fireworks, discos, pool parties and exclusive live shows, including Christmas Goes Pop and a Skyline Gang Christmas special.
At Halloween, Bognor Regis will stage themed discos, parties and spooky shows such as the Skyline Gang’s Monster Buster and Billy Bear’s Boneshaker Party. Guests can also explore the neon-lit ‘Scareground’ fairground after dark.
Year-round favourites remain part of the line-up, from unlimited fairground rides and the Splash Waterworld pools to the resort’s new 3,000 sq ft Soft Play centre.
New shows for 2025 include Animals and Mythical Beasts and a reimagined Snow White and Her Magnificent Friends pantomime.
Butlin’s says the breaks aim to offer affordable family entertainment, with options ranging from pre-Christmas getaways to New Year’s Eve stays packed with live music, parties and fireworks.
