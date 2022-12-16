Father Christmas has paid the pupils of Yapton CofE Primary School another visit this festive season, thanks to local housebuilder Dandara when it hosted a magical Santa’s grotto at the school.

Santa himself made a special trip to the school and sat next to the school’s Christmas tree. The children were all able to pay him a visit and received plenty of Christmas treats.

Kieran Coxall, assistant site manager at Paddock View, who skillfully played the part of Santa, commented: “It is great to have had the opportunity to be Santa and what a wonderful role it is – a definite perk of the job! Christmas at the school is always such a magical time and to be able to bring so much joy to the children is really very special. And, thanks to Dandara for providing the means in which to make all this happen.”

This is the second year the school and the developer have teamed up for the festive season. And, in keeping with last year’s Christmas activities, Dandara also donated eco-friendly baubles which were decorated by the Art Club.

Yapton school children had a visit from Father Christmas

The donation is part of Dandara’s commitment to sustainability and ensuring it does its bit to combat plastic pollution at a time when more than 275,000 tonnes of waste is thrown away over the course of the festive period.*

Nicki Dennis, sales and marketing director for Dandara Southern, commented: “We are thrilled that we have been able to deliver some more Christmas magic to the children of Yapton CofE Primary School. They all did a terrific job of creating so many beautiful baubles.”

Kim Huggett, headteacher at Yapton, adds, “Thanks to our partnership with Dandara, another fabulous Christmas event was delivered to our children. We are always really enthusiastic about working with local organisations which are committed to supporting the local community so are very excited to be working with Dandara again - we have finished the year on a wonderful note.”

