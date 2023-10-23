Father-daughter duo in Bognor Regis create picture books in over 25 different languages

A father-daughter team from Bognor Regis have produced a series of picture books designed to introduce children to languages all over the world.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The series, which is available on Amazon, teaches children the alphabets and numerical systems of 25 different languages – everything from Spanish to Persian– using a range of cute characters and illustrations to make learning fun.

It all comes from the mind of Dr Vija Sodera, who ran his own skin surgery clinic and worked at the Bognor War Memorial hospital for many years'. He devised the characters years ago, in order to teach his children their ABCs and 123s, and his now adult daughter Lisa Kishtwai is working to share them with the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He somehow found the time when we were children to create these characters, and he wanted to write a book, but it never really went anywhere,” she explained. “Nowadays, he doesn’t have the time to do it himself because he’s so busy, but I just didn’t want his hard work to be wasted, I wanted to bring these characters to life.

Lisa & Vija with original illustrations

The project has a special place in Lisa’s heart because, despite growing up in a biracial household, she never got a chance to learn Punjabi, her father’s native tongue, and wants other children to stay connected to their roots.

“In each book, we include a little map of the country where the language comes from, to help them learn a little bit more about the background. It’s like a little keepsake, or a memento.”

Each book is produced via consultation with an actual native speaker of the language in order to ensure they are as accurate as possible. This approach, alongside Lisa’s wide range of contacts, has empowered the pair to cover a range of unexpected – but no less worthwhile – languages, including Jamaican Patois and Yoruba.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad