BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Father-daughter duo in Bognor Regis create picture books in over 25 different languages

A father-daughter team from Bognor Regis have produced a series of picture books designed to introduce children to languages all over the world.
By Connor Gormley
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 16:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The series, which is available on Amazon, teaches children the alphabets and numerical systems of 25 different languages – everything from Spanish to Persian– using a range of cute characters and illustrations to make learning fun.

It all comes from the mind of Dr Vija Sodera, who ran his own skin surgery clinic and worked at the Bognor War Memorial hospital for many years'. He devised the characters years ago, in order to teach his children their ABCs and 123s, and his now adult daughter Lisa Kishtwai is working to share them with the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He somehow found the time when we were children to create these characters, and he wanted to write a book, but it never really went anywhere,” she explained. “Nowadays, he doesn’t have the time to do it himself because he’s so busy, but I just didn’t want his hard work to be wasted, I wanted to bring these characters to life.

Most Popular
Lisa & Vija with original illustrationsLisa & Vija with original illustrations
Lisa & Vija with original illustrations

The project has a special place in Lisa’s heart because, despite growing up in a biracial household, she never got a chance to learn Punjabi, her father’s native tongue, and wants other children to stay connected to their roots.

“In each book, we include a little map of the country where the language comes from, to help them learn a little bit more about the background. It’s like a little keepsake, or a memento.”

Each book is produced via consultation with an actual native speaker of the language in order to ensure they are as accurate as possible. This approach, alongside Lisa’s wide range of contacts, has empowered the pair to cover a range of unexpected – but no less worthwhile – languages, including Jamaican Patois and Yoruba.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among the languages included in the books so far is Ukrainian, which Lisa hopes will be of great help to the children of refugees displaced by the fighting. “I think it will be for the next generation,” she said. “The hope is, of course, that they get to home. But some might stay here, and they could potentially lose their mother tongue. This is a means through which they can stay in touch with their heritage.”

Related topics:Amazon