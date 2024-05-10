Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The father of a schoolboy who died in a road collision has launched his own grave restoration business.

Lee Dennis lost his 11-year-old son Harry in the incident, which happened in Hooe, near Bexhill in December 2022.

He said since setting up his own business, he has found ‘great solace’ in cleaning and restoring the graves.

Lee said the idea of launching his part-time business, called Memories Maintained, came about while he was visiting his son’s grave and saw the ‘sorry state’ a lot of the graves of soldiers were in.

Lee Dennis by Flight Lieutenant Alexander McDowell's restored grave at St Laurence's church, Guestling

He then decided to train up and qualify to become an official grave restorer, covering Sussex and Kent.

Lee said: “I started Memories Maintained a year after I lost my son Harry in a road traffic accident a week before Christmas in 2022, when an unsecured scaffold board came through our windscreen killing Harry.

“He was airlifted to King’s College Hospital London but unfortunately Harry couldn't survive his injuries. He went on to donate his organs, which enabled five people to receive the organs they desperately needed.

“Shortly after Harry was buried at St Laurence’s church in Guestling in January 2023 I began to notice lots of military graves that were in a sorry state and I already followed Steve Davies, the military grave restorer on Facebook. I sent some pictures over to Steve and he met me at St Laurence’s the next day.

Flight Lieutenant Alexander McDowell's grave at St Laurence's church, Guestling before it was restored

“Steve took me under his wing and over the coming months I spent my days all over the country with Steve restoring military graves of forgotten soldiers.

“I didn't return to work for several months as my mental heath wasn't and still isn't good. I was diagnosed with PTSD from the incident and complicated grief disorder.

“I found great solace in cleaning and restoring the graves and graveyards have become my peaceful place now. As such I have now set up my own part-time business restoring and cleaning graves in my spare time for anyone who would like their loved one’s resting place tended to.

“I have taken my BRAMM (British Register of Accredited Memorial Masons) NVQ and I am now qualified to clean and restore graves to include deep cleans, lifting of sunken memorials and refixing of unstable memorials. This includes all lettering replacement to include gold leaf and painted lettering.

Harry Dennis

“The qualification also allows me to install new headstones and as such I will now be able to fit Harry’s headstone myself in the coming weeks. I’m sure it will be an incredibly difficult day but at the same time very cathartic.

“If anyone would like me to take a look at their loved ones grave then please do get in touch and I can offer free and impartial advice on anything they may require.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been there for us over the last 16 months. It still feels like early days for us as we just keep trying to put one foot in front of the other and push forward. We can’t thank everyone enough for all the love, support and understanding.”