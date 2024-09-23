Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a loving father-of-three and popular rugby coach, who died after a collision in West Sussex.

Chris Fountain, 52, from Ferring, has been named as the victim of the fatal A280 Long Furlong collision earlier this month.

The father-of-three was travelling in his Kia Sportage on the road near Worthing, when he ‘collided with a lorry’ around 6am on Monday, September 9, Sussex Police said.

Police said Chris was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Fountain, 52, from Ferring, has been named as the victim of the fatal A280 Long Furlong collision on September 9th. (Family photo released by Sussex Police)

A family tribute, released today (Monday, September 23), read: “We have no words.

“Chris was a devoted husband and father to three amazing boys. Chris dedicated his life to his family and helping those around him.

“He was a coach at the Worthing Rugby Club and was committed to adding value to the club. Beyond his family life, he was simply a genius in the workplace. He had international businesses, and is dearly missed by his team in Chicago and the Middle East. There is no one like him, he was our world and we are all truly devastated.”

The lorry driver involved in the incident – a man in his 50s – was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A section of the road was closed for two days to allow for the attendance of emergency services and road resurfacing works. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson added: “A section of the road was closed for two days to allow for the attendance of emergency services and road resurfacing works, and police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“If you saw what happened, or if you captured any relevant mobile or dash cam footage, you can email [email protected] quoting Operation Hemsworth.”