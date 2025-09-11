Father-son duo deliver care packages to homeless people in Bognor Regis

It's the first of many charity outreach events for Richard.

A father and son duo delivered care packages containing baby wipes, deodorant, bottles of water and more during a special outreach effort earlier this week.

Richard Johnson, who volunteers with the Order of the Knights of St Mary of Bethlehem, said the effort was all about giving a helping hand to those most in need – a cause he says has always been close to his heart.

"I just like helping people,” he explained. “I’m a cancer survivor, and I’ve had health problems all my life, but I like being able to help others. The people we helped were very grateful; we wanted to brighten up their day because it’s getting colder and colder out there and it’s hard enough being on the streets. We were given lots of knitted hats and gloves by someone who lives locally and hopefully they help them somewhat,” he said.

It’s the first of many events for Richard and his son, as they look to eventually make the Order of the Knights of St Mary of Bethlehem an officially registered CIO, a platform Richard hopes to use to shine an all-too-important light on homelessness, mental health and PTSD in communities across West Sussex.

“At some point we want to do a Light the Way walk in Bognor; we want to highlight veteran’s mental health, support people who are suffering. We want to support children, too; kids who have mental health issues in school or have experienced bullying. It’s a difficult world out there at the moment."

Inspired by the original Order of Our Lady (St. Mary) of Bethlehem and the Bethlehem Royal Hospital in London, the Order of the Knights of St Mary of Bethlehem is a newly-established organisation with a modern mission statement, dedicated to supporting vulnerable people in a wide variety of circumstances.

To find out more, join and donate, visit https://oksmb.org.