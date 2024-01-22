Proposals for a new road, which would ‘cut across the busiest pedestrian corridor’ in Hastings will have a ‘significantly negative’ impact on the town centre, it is feared.

Proposals have been unveiled for Hastings town centre, which could see the creation of new cycle routes, the removal of traffic and the rerouting of bus services.

The county council has launched a public consultation into the plans, which starts today (Monday, January 22) and runs until March 1.

A series of public exhibitions will also be held for the public to make their views known.

The proposals would affect Queens Road, Wellington Place, Havelock Road and Harold Place.

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings, said: “With regards the bus route ideas, I spoke with Stagecoach last week and they've yet to be properly consulted on how it would affect routes and timetables, so at present it's difficult to comment on this in detail.

“However, from the feedback I've had so far, there is a real concern that having a bus lane down Queens Road and across the square to Havelock Road would have a significantly negative impact on the town centre. There are several bars and cafes with outdoor seating along this route, and the new road would cut across the busiest pedestrian corridor through the town centre.

“A question mark also hangs over the relocation of the taxi rank, which serves thousands of passengers every week, and is vital to the evening economy.

“Something else we are asking questions about is the future maintenance cost projections for the new planting areas, as right now the council is in a precarious financial position, and we don't want to be faced with a scheme that needs a lot of money to keep it looking good.

“This is a once in a generation chance to improve things - so we have to make sure the county council gets it right.”

The county council said the Hastings Public Realm and Green Connections project is one of seven projects within the Hastings Town Investment Plan.

A spokesperson said: “The project sets out early ideas to improve public spaces in our town centre and make the area more green, attractive and healthy. We’re outlining plans we think will improve the use of the town centre and make it a place for people to mingle, meet, play, shop and live.

“The current proposals are a new dedicated bus and cycle lane on Queens Road, removal of general traffic from Havelock Road/Harold Place, new and improved crossings throughout the town centre, creation of a new cycling route with segregated cycle lane connecting the station to the seafront, via the town centre, creation of a new town centre destination at Harold Place, including public realm and greening interventions, that can be safely travelled to by walking, cycling and wheeling, and a new surface-level crossing to the seafront from Harold Place across the A259.

“What this means is the relocation of Harold Place bus stops to Havelock Road and rerouting of some bus services through other parts of the town centre and the removal of the existing taxi rank on Havelock Road. A strategy for the re-provision of taxi rank spaces will be developed, based on the outcomes of the consultation, stakeholder engagement and a review of historic data relating to usage of the existing taxi rank.”

The county council added the plans would also involve the possible removal of available on-street motorcycle and disabled car parking bays between Harold Place and Pelham Street.

The spokesperson added: “The current usage of those spaces and outcomes of the consultation will be reviewed and will inform the final design. Suitably qualified experts will be working with the design team to ensure that accessibility is being considered.”

For Havelock Road, the county council said the plans include more tree planting in the road, wider pavements, safer crossings for pedestrians, segregated cycle lanes, and more street lighting to promote safety.

The authority said in Harold Place it wants to create the Lost River Park as part of the proposals. This would be an area of pedestrian space with play areas and more seating, as well as a two-way cycle lane.

For Wellington Place, the proposals include additional planting, cycle parking and a realignment of the carriageway.

The spokesperson said: “Here we want to improve east-west movement across the town and introduce additional planting to establish a corridor between St Leonards, White Rock, the castle and the Old Town.”

A planning application for the scheme could be submitted by summer this year, the county council said, with the potential construction period taking place in 2025 or 2026.

A public exhibition outlining the plans will take place on Saturday, January 27, from 10am to 4pm in Priory Meadow, Queens Road.

There will also be one on Tuesday, February 6, from noon to 5pm at the Hastings Community Hub, in the town hall, as well as exhibitions on Wednesday, February 21, from 1pm to 3.30pm at ASDA in Battle Road, and from 4pm to 6pm at Tesco, in Church Wood Drive, St Leonards.

To find out more information, visit https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/hastingsgreenconnections/

1 . File: Hastings town centre. Queens Road File: Hastings town centre. Queens Road Photo: staff

2 . File: Hastings town centre. Queens Road/Town Hall File: Hastings town centre. Queens Road/Town Hall Photo: staff

3 . Havelock Road, Hastings Havelock Road, Hastings Photo: staff

4 . File: Hastings town centre. Underpass in Wellington Place File: Hastings town centre. Underpass in Wellington Place Photo: staff