Fears quelled over future of West Sussex village's annual Remembrance Parade

Action has been taken to quell fears over the future of a West Sussex village’s annual Remembrance Parade.

Concerns were raised by residents in Storrington after one of the organisers of the parade revealed the event’s future was hanging in the balance.

Many people stepped in with offers of financial help when problems were revealed over public liability insurance.

It was feared that Storrington Parish Council was pulling out of helping to organise the much-valued parade. Villagers took to social media to offer their support and expressed the importance of the parade to them.

Storrington Remembrance Parade is a much cherished event

One said: “This parade is very important to a lot of us and must continue to honour those who fought for us all.”

However, the parish council has said that it is continuing to support the event. A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to share confirmation from the organiser of the Remembrance Day Parade that the event will definitely be going ahead and that the insurance is firmly in place.

“As in previous years, the Parish Council will support the event by organising the road closure and contributing to the event planning. Parish councillors along with other volunteers will be at the event as marshals as well as supporting with arrangements from set-up to road sign management.

“This is a very important day for the villagers, especially for the Guides, Scouts and Cadets who are proud to take part. The parade takes place on Sunday November 9.”