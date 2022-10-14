Bob Chambers, chief executive at Feba, is raising money for the charity, which is based in Broadwater and works across Africa, Asia and the Middle East to transform lives using life-giving media.

At the age of 51, he is taking on a double challenge – he completed the London Marathon on Sunday, Ocotber 2, and is following up with the Cape Town Marathon on Sunday, October 16, during a work trip to South Africa.

Bob said: "There is clearly limited time for full recovery and I will therefore need to consider my plan for that event very carefully but I'm determined to press on as best I can. I started running only in my late 40s, having done very little sport at all in my youth."

Bob Chambers, chief executive at Feba, with his London Marathon medal

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned from London with 'a few post-marathon aches and a slightly bothersome knee' but has his sights firmly set on Sunday and completing his second big run.

Bob is no stranger to marathons, having completed two virtual runs locally in 2020. When Covid scuppered plans for his first London Marathon in April 2020, he decided to run solo on a seafront course he devised from home. Then the rescheduled October 2020 event was also cancelled, so he ran a different local route with his brother.

Bob said: "Perhaps one advantage of the 2020 experience is that I have at least some idea of what to expect. The training is tough and the event itself is brutal but I have some confidence based on the knowledge that I have covered the 26.2 miles twice before. Having said that, I am taking absolutely nothing for granted."