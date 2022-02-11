February half term family fun in Horsham

Horsham Museum & Art Gallery is hosting a children’s trail around the museum this half- term, focusing on the experience of evacuees during the Second World War.

It is also opening a new Second World War display on Thursday, February 17.

The gallery will focus on the people of Horsham and the District and how they supported the war effort from home.

The museum is open Thursday to Saturday, 10am – 4pm.

Warnham Nature Reserve are also hosting a bird box making workshop, suitable for children aged 6 and over.

The workshop will be held on Tuesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 24, at several times: 10-11am, 11.30am-12.30pm and 2-3pm

It is £10 per session (no charge for accompanying adults) and is run by the Friends of Warnham Local Nature Reserve.

To book a place, drop in to the Visitor Centre or call 01403 756238.

There are also fun day for families with children with additional needs

The Short Breaks Family Fun Day for families with children with additional needs is on Saturday, February 26 from 10am-4pm at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre.

Led by the Council’s Sports Development team, the free event offers a wide range of activities for children with additional needs and their siblings, including athletics, arts and crafts, DJ’ing and karaoke, rebound therapy, table tennis and soft play.

There is no need to book, just turn up on the day.

For further information, please contact Mike Hart at [email protected] .

Also on offer this half term is Horsham’s Pancake race in the Carfax.