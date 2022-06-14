Feedback wanted on Bexhill Town Hall redevelopment plans

The current plans are to refurbish the hall and to construct a new civic centre.

A council spokesperson said: “Rother District Council is delighted to announce it is hosting a pre-planning consultation on Wednesday, June 15 at the Town Hall, regarding the redevelopment planned, which you are invited to attend.

“This event will allow the local community, local businesses and other interest groups an opportunity to view the scheme which will be submitted as part of a full planning application to the Local Authority in July 2022 and provide an opportunity to give feedback.

Bexhill residents have been invited to a meeting on June 15 to give feedback on the redevelopment planned for the Town Hall.

"This council-led redevelopment of the Town Hall and construction of a new civic centre will have huge benefits to Bexhill, its core community and wider interests.

“The Town Hall will undergo a light touch refurbishment, maintaining its historical beauty while enhancing its overall energy performance. It is acknowledged that the original main core of the Town Hall has significant heritage and is valued by the community.

"The project has the potential and ambition to become an exemplar building for a sustainable town centre redevelopment, reinvigorating existing building stock, and reducing carbon use in the fight against climate change.”

Visitors will be met by representatives of the architects and construction companies involved, who will be there to guide them through the project and answer any questions.