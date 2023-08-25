A student from Littlehampton is embarking on an eight-mile sponsored walk along the coast this weekend to raise funds for a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ expedition to Peru.

Ester Patterson, 15, will walk along the beach from Littlehampton to Bognor Regis to fundraise for the two-week trip.

In an effort to support the local environment, she will also be litter-picking along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Felpham Community College student hopes to raise £4,180 to fund the expedition, which includes flight costs, food and accommodation, language lessons and more.

A student from Littlehampton is embarking on an eight-mile sponsored walk along the coast this weekend to raise funds for a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ expedition to Peru. Photo: contributed

During the trip, Ester will be helping to support local communities, as well as the wildlife and environment.

She said: " I will be aiding efforts to improve local infrastructure by constructing sanitary toilets, laying foundations for local schools, improving health by reducing disease and improving the education facilities in the local community.

“I will be protecting the environment by planting trees, litter-picking, and developing my character and teamworking skills by working as part of a team and immersing myself within the local rural community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The trip will also include a once-in-a-lifetime five-day hike to Machu Picchu.”

If you would like to donate and help Ester raise the funds for her trip, visit her GoFundMe page at: www.gofundme.com/f/peru-expedition-in-2025-with-camp-internationals.

During her first fundraising activity, Ester raised nearly £150 in donations by packing shoppers’ bags at Morrisons – she plans to do many more events and sponsored activities before the deadline in August, 2025 to help achieve her fundraising goal.