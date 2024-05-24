Felpham Community College raise money for the NSPCC
and live on Freeview channel 276
Held on Friday 24th May, students and staff were invited to pay £1 and wear non-uniform, with everyone being encouraged to wear green in support of the NSPCC logo.
Student Council Reps supported the fundraising by helping to collect in the donations, and the Sixth Form ‘Make a Difference’ committee co-ordinated and promoted the event.
It has been a busy Spring term at Felpham with charity work, with the Charity Talent Show taking place just before Easter and a group of our students also supporting the ‘Save The Post Office’ evening event at the beginning of May.
Imogen Orde, Student Leadership in charge of Charity commented: “We hold lots of charity events throughout the year and it is a great way to raise awareness, have fun and fundraise at the same time.
"We are now busy preparing for the busy and popular Youth Action Week which takes place in July.”