Felpham Communiy College students raise money for Mount Noddy

The FCC Charity programme of events is organised through the Sixth Form ‘Make a Difference’ Committee, student volunteers from years 12 and 13 who help support younger students and events.

The FCC Student Council also play a vital part in the charity events with promotion and getting students across year groups involved. There is a Student Council for each year group at FCC and then a Whole School Council, which includes representatives from each Year Council. They have been instrumental with change and initiatives at Felpham, including designing posters to support younger students, promoting and supporting a huge donation drive for Bognor Foodbank last term, suggesting improvements around the school site, taking part in initiatives such as the recent ‘Big Plastic Count’ and supporting non-uniform fundraising events – by promoting them with their year groups and also helping to collect in the funds.

