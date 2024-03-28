Felpham Communiy College students raise money for Mount Noddy
The FCC Charity programme of events is organised through the Sixth Form ‘Make a Difference’ Committee, student volunteers from years 12 and 13 who help support younger students and events.
The FCC Student Council also play a vital part in the charity events with promotion and getting students across year groups involved. There is a Student Council for each year group at FCC and then a Whole School Council, which includes representatives from each Year Council. They have been instrumental with change and initiatives at Felpham, including designing posters to support younger students, promoting and supporting a huge donation drive for Bognor Foodbank last term, suggesting improvements around the school site, taking part in initiatives such as the recent ‘Big Plastic Count’ and supporting non-uniform fundraising events – by promoting them with their year groups and also helping to collect in the funds.
Mr Summers, Assistant Headteacher commented: “Our Student Council goes from strength to strength and it has been great to see them develop the ideas and suggestions they have. The students are also influential in our charity events and always keen to help and support. They are fantastic role models for our students. We would also like to give a huge thank you to our Make a Difference Committee – lots of them who leave us after Easter as they are year 13.”