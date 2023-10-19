BREAKING
Felpham students and their four-legged friends fundraise on sponsored walk

More than 90 students from Felpham Community College, alongside 80 of their four legged friends, completed a 10 mile sponsored dog walk on Tuesday, October 17.
By Connor Gormley
Published 19th Oct 2023, 17:47 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 17:50 BST
The team, comprising students from years 7,8,9 and 10 walked all the way from Felpham, through Middleton, to Aldwick and back, accompanied by dogs of all shapes and sizes: from tiny Chihuahuas, to elegant labradoodles.

The charity dog walk takes place every year, and it’s a firm favourite in the Felpham Community College calendar. This year, they raised money for the Rocking Horse Children’s Charity, the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK, while also improving facilities for students at Felpham Community College. They’ve made an awfully good job of it, too. Although the money is still being counted up, the students have already raised well over £1,500.

Isabelle Isitt, Student Leadership i/c of the Charity Committee, said:“It was a really fun day and good to see everyone enjoying themselves and being allowed to spend a day with their dogs! Some kids wanted to give up, 10 miles is a long way. We all finished apart from two dogs who didn’t quite make it and had to be collected. One dog got stung by a wasp! Everyone was proud of themselves for the walk and raising money.”

