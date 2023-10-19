Felpham students and their four-legged friends fundraise on sponsored walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team, comprising students from years 7,8,9 and 10 walked all the way from Felpham, through Middleton, to Aldwick and back, accompanied by dogs of all shapes and sizes: from tiny Chihuahuas, to elegant labradoodles.

The charity dog walk takes place every year, and it’s a firm favourite in the Felpham Community College calendar. This year, they raised money for the Rocking Horse Children’s Charity, the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK, while also improving facilities for students at Felpham Community College. They’ve made an awfully good job of it, too. Although the money is still being counted up, the students have already raised well over £1,500.

