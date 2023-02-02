Edit Account-Sign Out
Felpham students collect donations for charity

Felpham Community College started the new year off continuing its busy programme of charity events, thistime co-ordinating a school-wide collection for Age UK.

By Nikki Jeffery
3 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 1:39pm

A wide variety of goods were donated, including clothes, books and toys, which were then delivered to the Bognor Age UK donation shop at the beginning of

February.

Lucy Oliver, head student, commented: “We have a packed charity annual timeline at FCC including non-school uniform days, donation drives and sponsored events such as dog walks, quizzes and sporting activities. Students and staff vote for what charities they want to support each year and we try and choose a wide variety of local, national and international charities. It is great that the FCC community come together and do so much, we are proud of what we achieve.”

Age UK in Bognor Regis benefitted from the donations
Bags of donations went to the Age UK shop
