The proceeds of a busy Youth Action Week at Felpham Community College were handed out to charity last week.

Youth Action Week was held at the end of the summer term, with the final event taking place in October. Activities included a 10-mile sponsored dog walk, a sponsored swim, various sporting events such as football, basketball and rounders tournaments, a year 7 summer fayre, gaming workshops, a week-long tuck shop, a colour run, and the always popular sponge a teacher. Students across year groups were invited to take part in the activities and the programme was co-ordinated by the Sixth Form Charity Committee and the Student Leadership Team.

Students and staff voted for what charities to support with Youth Action Week 2022, with Macmillan Cancer Support, Blue Cross for Pets and Chestnut Tree House being chosen, along with improving outdoor facilities for students at FCC. These charities were invited to attend on December 7 to receive their cheques and to explain what the money will go towards. Students across year groups who have put in particular efforts with their charity work were invited to attend, as a celebration of success for what they have helped achieve.

Felpham students were invited to the cheque presentation ceremony

Ms Kelly, deputy headteacher said: “It was great to give our students some recognition of the hard work they have put in with helping us raise this money. This week of activities alone raised well over £4,500 which was incredible. Thank you to the students who attended, and also to all the students at FCC and their families who support us with the charity fundraising we do throughout the academic year.”

Ryan Howarth, from Macmillan Cancer Support, commented: “It has been lovely to attend and meet the students and to hear about the various activities they have taken part in. The money they have raised is brilliant and thank you for choosing us as one of the charities to support.”

