St Richard's Hospital in Chichester.

According to a report published in The Daily Mirror yesterday, the caller contacts hospital switchboards and asks to speak to a gynaecologist, sexual health worker or midwife, who he then asks for help with sexual problems.

The Mirror reported that he has been working for at least five years, calling more than 20 hospitals under at least two pseudonyms, giving him scope to make lewd comments to hundreds of women at work.

An NHS spokesperson told The Mirror: “NHS staff are working hard to deliver care for patients while experiencing record demand so it is completely unacceptable that their time is being wasted. Sexual misconduct in any form is completely unacceptable and the NHS is committed to ensuring a safe ­environment for staff and patients.”