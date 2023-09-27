Fencing has been placed around The Courtyard in Hastings after a man died after falling for a height during the night.

The ambulance service confirmed yesterday (Wednesday, September 27) that the incident happened at the venue in White Rock at around 12.45am last Wednesday (September 20).

Police and paramedics attended the scene.

A sign on the fencing says “The Courtyard businesses open as usual.”

The Courtyard is home to a number of businesses and is the site of the Old White Rock Baths.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews attended White Rock after receiving reports a person had fallen from height at approximately 12.45am on September 20. The person sadly died at the scene.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to White Rock in Hastings shortly before 1am on Wednesday (September 20) to reports of a man having fallen from height.

“A 21-year-old man was sadly confirmed dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, but they are not believed to be suspicious.”

