Fernhurst Hub gets spooky during half term

Children were able to get crafty during half term with Halloween themed afternoons.

By Charlotte Harding
3 minutes ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 10:16am

Volunteer and handicraft supremo Sarah Brown organised the event, which saw parents and grandparents queuing for the 2pm start.

The event saw 24 children, aged four to 13 years old, create masks and bats out of recycled materials.

Liz Rawlings, Hub manager, said: “We are delighted to see so many new faces in the Hub who have come from far and wide to this Halloween activity, including three of our local Ukrainian families, two accompanied by their grandmothers, who are now familiar faces in the Hub.”

Twins Violet and Arthur Berry (4)

Grandma Susan Godwin who had brought her two grandsons Bertie, 7, and Archer, 6, said: “It has been so nice to see the boys quietly designing and creating, rather than sitting in front of a screen. We have all really enjoyed the afternoon and the boys have something to take home and show their parents.”

Organisers thanked Sarah, and fellow volunteers Jo and Pauline.

The Fernhurst Hub hosts regular term time morning events for pre-schoolers with songs, story time and music making. See www.fernhursthub.co.uk for more details

Amelie Hope, 9, Sophia Kryven, 5, Olena Kryven, 11, and Daria Vitenko, 7.

VolunteerOrganisers