The holiday activities have been popular throughout August. A group of youngsters created underwater worlds using shoe boxes and fishy cut outs on August 24.

Volunteer Sarah Brown together with her daughter and friend, provided copies of the ocean shapes and exotic creatures for colouring in and helped the children bring their underwater scenes to life by sticking them into place.

Among the group were five cousins who spent the afternoon competing to make the best marine worlds.

Underwater creations at Fernhurst Hub

Liz Rawlings, manager of the Hub, said: “It is wonderful to see how the children use their imagination, every shoe box scene is completely different. We are delighted that the three craft sessions have been fully booked and have brought in so many people new to the Hub.”

Its pre-schooler term time music and story sessions on Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning start again at 9.30am when schools go back.

For all information about activities and events at the Fernhurst Hub see www.fernhursthub.org.uk