Ferring Gardening Club produces excellent autumn show after battling difficult weather conditions

Don Nice, publicity officer, said the very hot weather followed by extremely heavy rain and strong winds had not helped the gardeners. On show were dahlias, flowering shrubs, roses, fruit and vegetables, alongside a photographic competition entitled Reflections.

Sheila Maclaren-Pugh, the flower and vegetable judge said she was delighted to be asked to review the exhibits and really enjoyed the event. The homecraft class was well supported, with members baking sausage rolls, flapjack and mixed spice fruit cake. The judge, Anne Harris, had a difficult task in identifying the winners.

Don said: "The club was pleased with the support, not only by members entering exhibits into the show but also visitors from the local area who came along to support the club and view all the entries. Refreshments were also taken up by visitors, with seating at most tables taken up regularly during the show."

Robert Fisher had the best exhibit in show and won the cup for his trug of vegetables. Marian Patterson was awarded the Autumn Trophy for most points in the show, as well as the Homecraft Cup and Cuncliffe Cup. The Dahlia Cup was awarded to Ray Dumbleton, who also won the Vegetable Cup. The Frank Braisby Cup for photography went to Don Nice and the Floral Art Cup was awarded to Elizabeth Green.

Other class winners were Wendy Peters, Diane Dumbleton, Maureen Jackson, Dave Patterson, Brian Rolfe, Gary Hicks, Mabs Welch, Christine Hicks, Jim Gray and Linda Gray.

1. Ferring Gardening Club Robert Fisher being awarded best in show for his collection of vegetables Photo: Jim Gray Photo Sales

2. Ferring Gardening Club Liz Green is presented with the Floral Art Cup for most points from three shows Photo: Jim Gray Photo Sales

3. Ferring Gardening Club Don Nice is presented with the Frank Braisby Photography Cup Photo: Jim Gray Photo Sales

4. Ferring Gardening Club Ray Dumbleton being presented with the Dahlia Cup Photo: Jim Gray Photo Sales