Ferring Gardening Club produces excellent autumn show after battling difficult weather conditions
Exhibits of an excellent standard were seen at Ferring Gardening Club’s autumn flower show, though numbers were down due to varied weather conditions in the build up.
Don Nice, publicity officer, said the very hot weather followed by extremely heavy rain and strong winds had not helped the gardeners. On show were dahlias, flowering shrubs, roses, fruit and vegetables, alongside a photographic competition entitled Reflections.
Sheila Maclaren-Pugh, the flower and vegetable judge said she was delighted to be asked to review the exhibits and really enjoyed the event. The homecraft class was well supported, with members baking sausage rolls, flapjack and mixed spice fruit cake. The judge, Anne Harris, had a difficult task in identifying the winners.
Don said: "The club was pleased with the support, not only by members entering exhibits into the show but also visitors from the local area who came along to support the club and view all the entries. Refreshments were also taken up by visitors, with seating at most tables taken up regularly during the show."
Robert Fisher had the best exhibit in show and won the cup for his trug of vegetables. Marian Patterson was awarded the Autumn Trophy for most points in the show, as well as the Homecraft Cup and Cuncliffe Cup. The Dahlia Cup was awarded to Ray Dumbleton, who also won the Vegetable Cup. The Frank Braisby Cup for photography went to Don Nice and the Floral Art Cup was awarded to Elizabeth Green.
Other class winners were Wendy Peters, Diane Dumbleton, Maureen Jackson, Dave Patterson, Brian Rolfe, Gary Hicks, Mabs Welch, Christine Hicks, Jim Gray and Linda Gray.