Ferring Gardening Club spring flower show well supported

The main hall was filled with spring flowers, including daffodils and narcissi, along with flowering shrubs and pot plants. An RHS judge reviewed all the exhibits and awarded the placings of first, second and third. There were also flower arrangements, which were voted on by the public.

The homecraft section had a good variety of home baking with the set recipe being Swiss tarts and own recipe for the cheese straws and a banana loaf.

Chairman Jim Gray said: “Given the show was early and the weather we have experienced recently, members still managed to provide good-quality exhibits, which helped to make the show such a success. Unfortunately, the weather did impact on entries due to the very heavy rain and high winds prior to the show, so not all of the cups could be awarded this time, as some categories did not have any entries. Members were kept very busy serving our refreshments, which were a great success, and visitors were very impressed with the quality and quantity of cake that was available.”

Cup winners were: Mrs L. Green, Victoria Cup for basket of flowers; Mr J. Gray, Terry Clough Cup for most points in daffodil classes; Mr D. Nice, Malcolm Ford Trophy for vase of garden flowers; Mrs G. Newman, Adeline Gilligan for best exhibit; Mrs M. Patterson and Mr D. Patterson, joint winners of the Spring Cup for most points in show.

1 . Ferring Gardening Club spring flower show Gwen Newman with her best in show Photo: Ferring Gardening Club

2 . Ferring Gardening Club spring flower show Gloria Aylott Photo: Ferring Gardening Club

3 . Ferring Gardening Club spring flower show The best in show winner Photo: Ferring Gardening Club