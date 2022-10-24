Edit Account-Sign Out
Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2022: See 47 of the super scarecrows created for the Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2022, raising money for 1st Ferring Scouting Group

Ferring Scarecrow Festival is back for 2022 with some super scarecrows in all shapes and sizes. Hunt down the scarecrows with letter pumpkins to find the trail answer and enter the prize draw.

By Elaine Hammond
15 minutes ago
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 10:45am

Among the creations is a tribute to Maurice Flitcroft, featured in the film Phantom of the Open, and a Batman themed scarecrow with Joker’s Pumpkin Bomb, offering lollipops with the threat of the bomb exploding if you pick the wrong one! The trail runs until October 30 with prizes for the best three scarecrows.

1. Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2022

Some of the super scarecrows created for the Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2022, raising money for 1st Ferring Scouting Group. Some have pumpkins displaying a letter, five in North Ferring and nine in South Ferring. Unscramble them to enter the prize draw. Trail maps available at Brown's Natural Pet store.

Photo: Elaine Hammond

2. Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2022

Photo: Elaine Hammond

3. Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2022

Photo: Elaine Hammond

4. Ferring Scarecrow Festival 2022

Photo: Elaine Hammond

