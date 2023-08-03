Festival event this weekend at Sussex forest beauty spot

A Three-Day festival of Music, Camping and Togetherness is taking place in the heart of Ashdown Forest this weekend.

Good Vibrations Society is being staged on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (August 4 – 6) at Pippingford Park Manor, Nutley. It is an event for people of all ages to enjoy world class music, ecology and wellness in the lovely surroundings of the Forest.

There's a real mix of live music, yoga, movement and meditation, walks and talks and workshops, and of course a little bit of Winnie the Pooh.

You can enjoy live music throughout the day and night followed by DJs into the early hours. Other daytime activities include hot air ballooning over the Forest to the giant slip and slide into the wild swimming lake.

Younger people can head down to The Hive for games, robot building and circus classes, or splash about in the giant sandpit.

Ash Walmsley, Ashdown Forest's Countryside Manager, said it's a real pleasure to welcome this event into the iconic East Sussex countryside. He said: "It promises to be another amazing weekend, and here at Ashdown Forest we are keen to play our part too.

"There will be some fantastic talks from the Ashdown Forest team and various partners around ecology, wellbeing and Winnie the Pooh, which of course all began here in Ashdown Forest. We are one of the largest open access areas in the South East, home to many rare and threatened species.

"If you can, you'd be welcome to join one of the guided nature walks where we can explore part of this amazing landscape and discuss some of the special wildlife that call it home."

Ashdown Forest will have a stall at the event each day right by the Kent Wildlife Trust. Ashdown Forest staff will also be giving talks each day as part of the Branches section and leading nature walks into the Forest.

The Ashdown Forest team give talks on plants and animals that once lived here and could be brought back to the Forest, and connecting the Forest to its neighbours to make it 'bigger, better and more joined up.'

This is the third year of Good Vibrations Society, and extra activities this year include a wellbeing area offering wood-burning saunas, jacuzzis and a plunge

pool set within a peace garden. There are also one-on-one healing treatments

Music at this year's event will once again take centre stage with a line-up of world-class musicians across four music venues. Topping the bill is 'musical institution' David Rodigan, one of the most respected reggae DJs in the world,

Hypnotic Jazz singer Yazmin Lacey will perform with her band on Friday night with songs from her recent hit album 'Voice Notes'. Soweto-based BCUC are flying over to close this year's festival.

Jazz and Soul Music in the trees of the Ashdown Forest is a unique fusion. There will be emerging songlines across all the stages headed up by UK Soul legend Jazzie B, Yazmin, Mychelle, Mamas Gun and ROSZA.

To book and for more information, go to www.goodvibrationssociety.com.

